Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

AKRO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.63.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $281,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 16,115 shares of company stock worth $447,916 in the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

