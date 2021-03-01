Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aixtron currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.58 ($17.16).

Aixtron stock opened at €18.85 ($22.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.81. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 1 year high of €20.35 ($23.94). The business has a 50-day moving average of €16.11 and a 200-day moving average of €12.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

