Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Air France-KLM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.72. 257,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,561. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $8.26.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

