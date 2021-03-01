AidCoin (AID) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $193.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $633,113.75 and approximately $193.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AidCoin has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00055479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $378.56 or 0.00789058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00030783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00029924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00058519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00041498 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

AidCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

