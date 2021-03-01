Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Agrify in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $13.25 on Monday. Agrify has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $21.43.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The company offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

