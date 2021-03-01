Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $122.07 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $136.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,554 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,501 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

