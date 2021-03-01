Aeon Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.71 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $2,456.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.17 or 0.00455515 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000808 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

