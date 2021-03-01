Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 75.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 20.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 217,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $155.82 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,321 shares of company stock worth $3,611,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

