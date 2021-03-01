Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Altria Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.