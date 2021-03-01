Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $162.14 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.