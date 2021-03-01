Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $156.93 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.39.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.