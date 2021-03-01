Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 185,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 166,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN stock opened at $130.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $133.92.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

