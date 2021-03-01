Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,619,694. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $694.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $727.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The company has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

