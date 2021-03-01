Advisor OS LLC Purchases 3,163 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

ADI stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.72. 88,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,874. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

