Advisor OS LLC Invests $3.14 Million in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up about 0.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 36,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $3,350,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 373,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,423,795. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.