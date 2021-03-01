Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.44.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of TSE AAV traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.05. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$487.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.