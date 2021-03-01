Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock Position Decreased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 211,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $110.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $113.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 41,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,084,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $283,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,870.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,776,127 shares of company stock worth $134,714,295. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

