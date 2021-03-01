Add.xyz (PLT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $244,911.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Add.xyz token can now be purchased for about $0.0943 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $244,911.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00055400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00754812 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00028994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041462 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:PLT) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

