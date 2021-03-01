Acceleron Pharma Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.36.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $136.16 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $143.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 95.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 56,826 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 27.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $251,983.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.