Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $55.24 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $440,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.