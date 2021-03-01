Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Short Interest Update

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the January 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ACCA stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Acacia Diversified has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Acacia Diversified Company Profile

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements.

