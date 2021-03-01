ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, CL King increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.03. 186,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,195.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

