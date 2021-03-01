AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,389 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.70. The stock had a trading volume of 164,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22. The firm has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

