A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) & OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Critical Comparison

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) and OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 3.88% 5.59% 2.91% OMV Aktiengesellschaft -1.64% 4.61% 1.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $38.89 billion 1.11 -$84.00 million $0.12 89.58 OMV Aktiengesellschaft $26.28 billion 0.54 $1.96 billion $5.57 7.83

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S. OMV Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and OMV Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 2 2 8 0 2.50 OMV Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats OMV Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands. Its Logistics and Services segment offers freight forwarding, supply chain management, inland haulage, and other logistics services under Damco, Maersk Line, Safmarine, and Sealand Â- A Maersk Company brands; and export finance, and post-shipment and import finance solutions, as well as operates cargo aircraft. The company's Terminals and Towage segment is involved in Gateway terminal activities, and towage and related marine activities under APM Terminals and Svitzer brands. Its Manufacturing & Others segment engages in the production of reefer and dry containers; trading and sale of bunker oil; bulk and tanker activity; and provision of training services to the maritime, oil and gas, offshore wind, and crane industries. A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific. It has proven reserves of 1.33 billion barrels of oil equivalent; and proven and probable reserves of 2.38 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The Downstream segment refines, processes, and sells petroleum products to commercial and private customers. This segment operates refineries in Schwechat, Austria; Burghausen, Germany; and Petrobrazi, Romania with an annual capacity of 17.8 million metric tons, as well as operates a retail network of approximately 2,100 filling stations. It is also involved in the gas transportation, as well as gas supply, marketing, and trading businesses. This segment operates gas storage facilities with a capacity of 30 TWh; an approximately 900 km long high-pressure natural gas pipeline network; and a gas-fired power plant in Romania. OMV Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

