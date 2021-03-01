888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EIHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get 888 alerts:

OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $4.05 on Monday. 888 has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.