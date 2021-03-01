820 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,076,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,555,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,479,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $280.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.89, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.44.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.96.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

