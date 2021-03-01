8,079 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 263,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 234,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 200,231 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 205,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 46,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 433,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,281,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

