$75.15 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post sales of $75.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.45 million to $78.25 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $55.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $317.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.37 million to $339.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $375.10 million, with estimates ranging from $288.23 million to $416.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

ADC traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,079. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32. Agree Realty has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $77.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after acquiring an additional 96,553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

