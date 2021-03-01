73,790 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 73,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS stock opened at $104.45 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average is $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.