60,916 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.3% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Motco lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,400 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average is $110.45.

