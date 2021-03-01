5,716 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Acquired by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Fastly comprises approximately 0.3% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 62.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $225,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,005.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.32. 33,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $8,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,071,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,372 shares of company stock valued at $17,705,844. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

