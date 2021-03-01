$516.75 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce sales of $516.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $517.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.30 million. Entegris posted sales of $412.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.28. 8,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.76. Entegris has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Entegris by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

