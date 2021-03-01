406,894 Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 406,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.85% of Barings BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Barings BDC by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Barings BDC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 48.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.23 million, a P/E ratio of -242.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

