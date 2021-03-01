37,792 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,792 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 43,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

VZ stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 655,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,197,816. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $230.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

