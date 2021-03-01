$352.43 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post $352.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.00 million and the lowest is $350.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $315.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.04. 5,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $33,864,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,174,000 after acquiring an additional 184,443 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $6,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,901,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.