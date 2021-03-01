$294.50 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce sales of $294.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.79 million and the highest is $313.00 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $265.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 173,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $132.35 on Monday. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -163.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.66 and a 200-day moving average of $129.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

