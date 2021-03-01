25,949 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Purchased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 85,165 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,812,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 103,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 88,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,379. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

