25,949 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Purchased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 85,165 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,812,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 103,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 88,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,379. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.