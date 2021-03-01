25,217 Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Acquired by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.22% of Global X Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,899,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $38.09 on Monday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

