24,570 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. Apple comprises 1.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.26 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average of $122.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.