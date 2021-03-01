2,425 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

