226,155 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 226,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,000. PagerDuty comprises about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 105.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 104.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after buying an additional 5,422,353 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 7,499 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $337,604.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,934,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 742,811 shares of company stock valued at $34,352,032. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

PagerDuty stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.