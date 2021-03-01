21,100 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,485,000 after buying an additional 110,847 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after purchasing an additional 367,447 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after acquiring an additional 704,459 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,554 shares of company stock worth $12,540,501.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.99. 8,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $136.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

