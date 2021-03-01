200,000 Shares in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) Purchased by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAACU. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,548,000.

OTCMKTS:HAACU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.61. 321,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,071. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.18.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. in October, 2020. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

