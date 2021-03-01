1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a growth of 4,604.9% from the January 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TGIFF opened at $0.08 on Monday. 1933 Industries has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
About 1933 Industries
