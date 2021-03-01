1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a growth of 4,604.9% from the January 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGIFF opened at $0.08 on Monday. 1933 Industries has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in AMA and Infused MFG segments. The company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It also provides cannabidiol infused products, such as tinctures, lotions, creams, vape pens, cartridges, lip balms, tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates, hemp-seed oils, and capsules under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands; and cannabis flowers and concentrates.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.