1,856,421 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,856,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,386,000. Boston Partners owned 0.32% of The Boeing as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 24.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $118,910,000 after buying an additional 142,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $212.01 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $301.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.53. The firm has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

