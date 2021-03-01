1,849 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG opened at $304.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.00.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.