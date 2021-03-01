180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Acquires $18,507.40 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $18,507.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TURN stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $8.07.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,317,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.