$16.00 Million in Sales Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to post sales of $16.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.90 million to $16.10 million. Asure Software reported sales of $17.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $65.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.97 million to $65.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $69.53 million, with estimates ranging from $69.35 million to $69.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 10,851.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 490,383 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $8.18. 442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $151.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

