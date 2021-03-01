15,077 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,436,000. Yale University bought a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,880,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.