$14.03 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will announce $14.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.17 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $17.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $55.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.61 million to $56.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $59.14 million, with estimates ranging from $56.94 million to $61.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 54.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $23.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $257.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 77.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

